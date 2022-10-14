27,529 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

