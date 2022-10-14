Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $424.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

