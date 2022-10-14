HMS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 110,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $282.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

