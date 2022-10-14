Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

