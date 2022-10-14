Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

