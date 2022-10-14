U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

USB stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

