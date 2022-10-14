Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

