Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

