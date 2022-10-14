Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

