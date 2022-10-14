D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

