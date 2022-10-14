AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Third Security LLC

Third Security LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.2% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

