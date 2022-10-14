Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.