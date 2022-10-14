D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -203.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

