UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124,229 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 7.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $509.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $417.80 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

