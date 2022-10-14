SWS Partners Has $3.24 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $509.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $417.80 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.82 and its 200 day moving average is $513.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

