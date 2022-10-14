Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 218,436 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $349.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

