Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,063 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 187,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,458,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 116,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $184.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

