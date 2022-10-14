Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

