DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 3.6 %

V has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

NYSE V opened at $184.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $349.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

