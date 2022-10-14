Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $9.59 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

