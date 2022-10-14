Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $272,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 751,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 390,925 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 95,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

