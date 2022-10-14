HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.71.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

