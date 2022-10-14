HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in HSBC by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HSBC by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $26.32 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.71.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

