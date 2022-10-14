Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,624 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 266,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 91,967 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

