Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

