StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

