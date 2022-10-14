Capital Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

