Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

