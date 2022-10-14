Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $55,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 200,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 183,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

GMED stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

