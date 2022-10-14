Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.76 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 483,543 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Franklin Resources worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 679,416 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $193,762.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,946,536 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,985.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 46,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,946,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,728,270 shares of company stock valued at $71,382,706 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

BEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

