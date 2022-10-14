Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $424.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.