Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

