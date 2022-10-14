Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $45,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 780,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

