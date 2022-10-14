D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

