Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 59,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Embraer Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.