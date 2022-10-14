Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $107,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $161.15 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

