3,323 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

