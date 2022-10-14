Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

