First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

