D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLY opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

