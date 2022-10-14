D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 2.50% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

