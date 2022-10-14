D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,972,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $566.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.