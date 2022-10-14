D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Spotify Technology Company Profile



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

