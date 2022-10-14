AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.5% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83. The company has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

