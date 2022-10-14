Shelton Wealth Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

