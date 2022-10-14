Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buys 190,562 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,562 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 54.2% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.83. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

