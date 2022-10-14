Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

