True North Advisors LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

