Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

