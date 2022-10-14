NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 87.2% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 30,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 985,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $149,332,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 101,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVDA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Featured Articles
